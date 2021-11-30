Comparing Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Twin Vee PowerCats and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus target price of $202.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.01% 29.50% 6.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.78 $696.00 million $16.68 10.89

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines. The Technical Solutions segment provides professional services, including fleet support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas services. The company was founded on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Newport News, VA.

