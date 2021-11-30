Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 62,405 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Carvana worth $86,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $8,971,371. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $291.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.21. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $219.40 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

