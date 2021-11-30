ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after buying an additional 166,726 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

