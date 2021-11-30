Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Impinj worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,051,834 shares of company stock valued at $82,198,980 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

