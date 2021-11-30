Comerica Bank Has $1.24 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of RadNet worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RadNet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in RadNet by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

