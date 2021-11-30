Analysts Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTER. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

