Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,832 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 173,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

