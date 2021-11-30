Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

ALLO opened at $17.79 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

