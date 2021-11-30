-$0.02 EPS Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,584 shares of company stock worth $25,515,840 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.32 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.