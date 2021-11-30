-$0.02 EPS Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,584 shares of company stock worth $25,515,840 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.32 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.