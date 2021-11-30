Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 118,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

