Invesco Ltd. Purchases 15,626 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 193,864 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

