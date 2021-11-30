Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 94,812 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Vroom worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 63,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 995,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,218,000.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

