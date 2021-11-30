Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

