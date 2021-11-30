Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,409 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

