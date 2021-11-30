Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
