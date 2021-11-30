Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

