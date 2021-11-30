Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.