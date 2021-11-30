Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $452.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $328.80 and a 52-week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

