iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

