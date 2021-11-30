Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 584 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

