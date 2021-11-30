Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after buying an additional 213,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 210,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $75.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.