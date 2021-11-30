State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

