Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

