Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,465.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 196,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

