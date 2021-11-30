The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of GAB opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.