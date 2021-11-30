Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $340.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $357.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.