Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.12 and its 200-day moving average is $294.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

