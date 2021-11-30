Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $717.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

