Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after buying an additional 1,111,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 775,496 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

