Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 347 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

