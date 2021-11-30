Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 351 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.74 and a 200-day moving average of $597.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

