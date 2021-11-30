Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 74,875.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Anterix were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anterix by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

