12,551 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

