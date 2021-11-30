Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of RBB Bancorp worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

