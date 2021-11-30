Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.83% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMTV opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

