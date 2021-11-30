Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

