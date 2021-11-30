Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,934 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $49,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

