Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.