Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

