Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 119,788.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.