$2.55 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.45. Saia posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.93.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $335.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

