Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ChampionX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ChampionX by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

