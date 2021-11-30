Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,286 shares of company stock worth $27,522,358 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arvinas by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,211 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

