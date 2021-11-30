Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,153 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,740 shares of company stock valued at $119,796,335. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

