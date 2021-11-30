Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

MRO stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

