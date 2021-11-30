Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,450 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

