3,812 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2,370.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 243.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

