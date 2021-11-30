1,600 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of CR opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

