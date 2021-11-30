Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,123 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $63,750,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.88 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

