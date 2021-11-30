Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $4,994,043. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

