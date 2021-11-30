Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

